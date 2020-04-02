Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For ROGUE WARFARE: THE HUNT

Mike Gunther's military action flick Rogue Warfare: The Hunt will be out on VOD and Digital tomorrow, April 3, 2020. ScreenAnarchy has three iTunes codes to give away this weekend, to help cures your isolation blues.

When the leader of an elite team of soldiers is captured by terrorists, it is up to the team to find and rescue him before it is too late.

This contest is open to ScreenAnarchy readers in the U.S. only. To enter is simple, answer our fact finding question and email us here with your answer . All correct entrants will be entered into a random draw on Monday, April 6th at midnight PST.

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt is the second of a planned triology of films from director Mike Gunther. Simply give us the titles of all three chapters and you are entered to win.

Times are tough all around. Why make the contest hard, right? Find the answer to the question above and email us here with your answer . Winners will be drawn Monday night and will be notified by email.

Good luck to all who enter, and Stay Home.