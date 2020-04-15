Frontières 2020: Annick Mahnert Appointed Executive Director, Co-Pro Goes Digital This July

I don't know about you but I'm itching to get back to normal life, under whatever definition it means once the current health crisis is over. I for one, am thinking about the long game and how my future plans to attend film festivals have yet to be impacted. Fortunately, when it comes to covering this year's edition of the Frontières International Co-Production Market the team, with a new executive director, have made it easier to participate this year.

First of all, the new executive director. Producer Annick Mahnert (The Long Walk and Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist) will take over the role from the recently departed Lindsay Peters. Annick is awesome and many here at Screen Anarchy have the pleasure of interacting with her and such projects in the past. She has a tonne of experience in filmmaking, from all aspects and angles, so that's great heading into this new position. And she has been coming to the co-pro for a number of years now so the regulars will have a familiar face to greet us the next time we're allowed back into Montreal. We look forward to seeing what she brings to the market moving forward.

Now, about Frontières. Usually the market runs the second week of the Fantasia film festival. Since that has been pushed back to August, we hope, we think, and the provincial government has called for cultural events to be cancelled through to the end of August the market has had to rethink this year's event.

This Summer Frontières is going virtual. The market will still run as planned from July 23rd through to the 26th but because of who knows how many travel restrictions, health and safety concerns for all who would attend, the market will take place in the virtual realm.

This means that all pitches will be delivered by filmmakers from the comfort of their own home and office in their homeland wherever that may be. And you know, for all the years that Frontières has gone on isn't there always that one filmmaker who has a travel SNAFU and the one producer who makes it has to deliver the pitch on their own? Not this time. Barring technological meltdown anyone who is supposed to present can present this year.

How the rest of the weekend - meetings, panels, micro focused presentations - will be carried out will be discovered at the end of July.

This also means no cocktails, late nights drinking at whatever establishment will take us, and woe upon me, no karaoke on the last night. The annual gathering of a few hundred alcoholics and bad singers will have to wait until 2021.

For this year I am fine with that because it gives my imposter syndrome a bit of a break and I can cover the pitch sessions in near anonymity as compared to other years. I can also return to covering the market after a couple years away, committing to other festivals and markets these past two years. Being told to stay home is for once paying dividends.

