CRY HAVOC: Watch Bronzi Rumble With a Serial Killer This May

Bronzi is back! This time the Hungarian actor Robert Bronzi, known for his eerie resemblence to Charles Bronson, takes on a serial killer in Rene Perez's indie horror flick Cry Havoc.

We mean it when we say takes on a serial killer. Whatch the trailer because Bronzi throws down with the serial killer called Havoc. I don't recall ever seeing someone brawl a serial killer in a horror flick before. At least look like they're winning, like Bronzi does in this trailer.

Cry Havoc premieres On Demand on May 5th. It's just so crazy it might work.