CRY HAVOC: Watch Bronzi Rumble With a Serial Killer This May
Bronzi is back! This time the Hungarian actor Robert Bronzi, known for his eerie resemblence to Charles Bronson, takes on a serial killer in Rene Perez's indie horror flick Cry Havoc.
We mean it when we say takes on a serial killer. Whatch the trailer because Bronzi throws down with the serial killer called Havoc. I don't recall ever seeing someone brawl a serial killer in a horror flick before. At least look like they're winning, like Bronzi does in this trailer.
Cry Havoc premieres On Demand on May 5th. It's just so crazy it might work.
Robert Bronzi, the star of Death Kiss and Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, faces his deadliest opponent yet in Cry Havoc – available this May On Demand.An ambitious young reporter is granted an interview with one of the FBI’s most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, called HAVOC. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter.Co-starring Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop) Emily Sweet, and JD Angstadt, writer-director Rene Perez’s Cry Havoc premieres on demand May 5 from Midnight Releasing.
