Cast & teaser poster for “Vampir” - a Serbian Vampire Tale by Branko Tomovic

Gorica Regodic (“Next to Me”), Joakim Tasic (“Santa Maria della Salute”) and Balkan screen legend Eva Ras (“Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator”) join Branko Tomovic’s European Arthouse Horror film “Vampir”.

After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut (played by Branko Tomovic) is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna (played by Gorica Regodic) to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga (played by Eva Ras) who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest (played by Joakim Tasic) seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.

“Vampir” will be filmed in English language on locations in Serbia this summer and is a UK-Serbian-German co-production, produced by Milos Z. Vuckovic, Jean-Louis Alexandre and Dina Vickermann. Award-winning composer Mark Ashworth (“ABCs of Death”, “Entity”) will create an original score for this. Rounding out the cast are Judith Georgi (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Nemanja Bajic (“Neki bolji ljudi”).

“Our film is inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700s. Those were the origin of vampires. Though “Vampir” is set in modern times it’s based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements.” says writer/director Branko Tomovic.

This is Tomovic’s feature debut as a writer/director, his previous short films (“Red”, “The Smell of Petrol”) have won numerous awards and nominations at major prestigious festivals, including qualifying festivals for BAFTA and the European Film Awards.