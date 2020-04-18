AN EVIL TALE Trailer: Evil Dolls Doing What Evil Dolls do, Now on Digital

Why dolls have not been ruled out of our lives already is beyond me. There must be some powerful doll lobbyists, hushing any uprising against these vessels of evil. The general rule of thumb here should be, open a trunk, find some dolls, burn the dolls. Kill them with fire!

Seriously, you get rid of dolls, you save the World from a whole heap of trouble. And, you stop giving little girls the idea early on in their developement that their only pupose on Earth is to care for other children. Yeah, why not go beyond what is neccessary for an trailer article and bring up gender politics while we're at it.

{And breathe)

Wild Eye Releasing has put out Sam Siragusa’s indie horror An Evil Tale on digital platforms and they sent along the official trailer for you to have a look at. Check it out below.