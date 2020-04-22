AMONG THEM Exclusive Clip: Taste the Tension

When the temperature goes down, the tensions rise in the crime thriller Among Them. We have an exclusive clip to prove it.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV, Among Them follows what happens "after a botched heist," per the official synopsis. "Two bank robbers and their unwanted hostage retreat into a seedy coastal motel in the dead of winter. When their boss doesn't show up and their tickets to freedom go missing, the three of them must battle through their deteriorating mental state and find a way out before they turn on each other."

I can certainly empathize with the effort required to battle through a "deteriorating mental state." Our exclusive clip presents a situation that would be irritating in the best of circumstances, as a smirking man confronts the two bank robbers in their vehicle. The smirking man looks like the physical embodiment of "seedy coastal motel." Meanwhile, the two thieves are the picture of angry desperation as the tension slowly mounts.

Written and directed by Kevin James Barry, the film stars Jonathan Thomson, Dan Liebman and Evalena Marie, who also co-wrote the script. Among Them is now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV from Cinema Epoch.

Watch the clip below.

