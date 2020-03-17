Miami Coverage Hollywood Interviews Trailers Fantasy Movies Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE DINNER PARTY: New Trailer & Still For Miles Doleac's Upcoming Horror Flick
Miles Doleac’s horror thriller The Dinner Party is supposed to hit the festival circuit some time this year before hitting cinemas. At least that is what Uncork'd Entertainment would like to do.
With the current circumstances all around the World there continues to be a shuffling of festival dates, pushing everything new in genre cinema into the back half of the year, if we're lucky.
For the moment though have a look at this new trailer and a new still below for The Dinner Party. If it whets your appetite it will be something for you to keep an eye out for later this year. Fingers crossed.
The first trailer for filmmaker Miles Doleac’s THE DINNER PARTY, premiering at festivals soon before a wider release later this year through Uncork’d Entertainment, has been released.In the film, written and directed by the Banshee alum,a budding playwright and his wife attend a dinner party hosted by wealthy, cultural elites, who have promised to bankroll the writer's latest play to Broadway, but, in fact, have darker designs in mind for the couple.Shot in Hattiesburg, MS, the film stars Bill Sage, Lindsay Anne Williams, Jeremy London, Mike Mayhall, Alli Hart, Ritchie Montgomery and Doleac.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.