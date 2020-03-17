THE DINNER PARTY: New Trailer & Still For Miles Doleac's Upcoming Horror Flick

Miles Doleac’s horror thriller The Dinner Party is supposed to hit the festival circuit some time this year before hitting cinemas. At least that is what Uncork'd Entertainment would like to do.

With the current circumstances all around the World there continues to be a shuffling of festival dates, pushing everything new in genre cinema into the back half of the year, if we're lucky.

For the moment though have a look at this new trailer and a new still below for The Dinner Party. If it whets your appetite it will be something for you to keep an eye out for later this year. Fingers crossed.