Shudder in April: It's Halfway to Halloween, New Members Get One Month Free!

We've said it a few times this week, we're living in interesting times. And forever how long it will take us to pull out this we would do anything for some levity, even if it is for a moment. Let Shudder help with that during April.

If you're in isolation or need a distraction April is Shudder's Halfway to Halloween Month, the halfway point in the year to Halloween, and they have a terrific lineup.

The new season and Twitter trending series The Last Drive-In kicks off. We will get the first eight Friday the 13th movies and three documentaries: Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th, Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini and To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story. There is the original series Cursed Films, a documentary series exploring some of Hollywood's cursed horror films.

As an incentive to join Shudder new members will get one month free when they use the promo code SHUTIN. Shudder is not expensive to start but to get one month free, to help you get through April, is pretty damn great of them.

There is a ton of horror goodness on Shudder during the month of April.

April has long been celebrated by horror fans as the halfway point to Halloween, and this year Shudder makes it official with the launch of Halfway to Halloween Month. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will offer its biggest month of non-October programming ever, at a time when many people are turning to streaming to help entertain them while they’re social distancing and quarantining.

Put on a costume and whip up a pumpkin spice latte, because here’s what’s in store:

The premiere of new Shudder Original Series Cursed Films, a five-part documentary exploring the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror films: The Exorcist, The Omen, Poltergeist, The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie

An all-new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, with weekly hosted double features streamed live on ShudderTV

The long-awaited second season of the hit Australian horror series Wolf Creek

The Friday the 13th Collection: including the first eight movies in the franchise to go with the epic six-hour documentary Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th, Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini and To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story.

The return of Shudder’s Halloween Hotline, with live, personalized horror movie picks from Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman, every Friday in April from 3-4pm ET.

A special Halfway to Halloween collection featuring holiday favorites like Tales of Halloween, Haunters: The Art of the Scare and Extremity (all new to Shudder) along with Hell House LLC, Haunt, Spookers, Halloween, Halloween 4, Halloween 5, Rob Zombie’s 31, the Creepshow series and fan favorite The Ghoul Log.

The Shudder Original supernatural thriller 0.0Mhz, starring Korean pop star Jung Eun-Ji.

Newly added movies Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Absentia, We Are What We Are (2013), Voice from the Stone and The Siren

New members can sign up at Shudder.com with promo code SHUTIN for an extended 30-day free trial.

APRIL “HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN MONTH” U.S. HIGHLIGHTS

Titles also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK as noted

NEW MOVIES FOR APRIL

April 1

April 1

THE FRIDAY THE 13TH COLLECTION

THE EXORCIST (Director: William Friedkin)

When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people begin to die, the girl's mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the devil—and that her daughter's only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism. One of the best and most influential horror movies ever made. Starring: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Jason Miller

April 2

CURSED FILMS: EP.1 ‘THE EXORCIST’

April 3

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE 3-4pm ET

April 6

HAUNTERS: THE ART OF THE SCARE (Director: Jon Schnitzer)

Explore the rise of terror as entertainment by going behind-the-screams and into the lives of Shar Mayer, legendary scare actor, Donald Julson, a traditional boo-scare maze designer, and the infamous Russ McKamey, as he creates the most controversial full-contact haunt of all time in this documentary about how family-friendly haunted houses for Halloween have spawned a growing subculture of extreme horror simulation. With Jason Blum, McKenzie Westmore, the Soska Sisters, Slash (Also available on Shudder Canada)

TALES OF HALLOWEEN (Directors: Darren Lynn Bousman, Axelle Carolyn, Adam Gierasch, Andrew Kasch, Neil Marshall, Lucky McKee, Mike Mendez, Dave Parker, Ryan Schifrin, John Skipp, and Paul Solet)

This critically acclaimed anthology weaves together ten chilling tales from top horror directors. Featuring Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Lin Shaye (Insidious), John Savage (The Deer Hunter), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Joe Dante (Director of Gremlins), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, We Are Still Here), Pat Healy (Cheap Thrills), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie's Halloween), Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes), Pollyanna McIntosh (The Woman) and more.

April 9

CURSED FILMS: EP.2 ‘THE OMEN’

CURSED FILMS: EP.3 ‘POLTERGEIST’

April 10

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE 3-4pm ET

April 13

ABSENTIA (Director: Mike Flanagan)

As Tricia prepares to declare Daniel legally dead, she encounters a mysterious tunnel and a terrified man inside. Soon after, Daniel returns, shaken and bloodied—and scared to death of the tunnel. What happened, and what secrets does the tunnel hold? From Mike Flanagan, the director of Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House. Starring: Katie Parker, Katie Bell, Dave Levine

ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK (Director: Phil Rubenstein)

Upon arriving in a small town where she has inherited a rundown mansion, the famous horror hostess must battle her evil uncle and townspeople who want her burned at the stake.

Starring: Cassandra Peterson, Phil Rubenstein, Larry Flash Jenkins (Also available on Shudder Canada)

WE ARE WHAT WE ARE (Director: Jim Mickle)

The Parkers seem to be a wholesome family but when tragedy strikes and sisters Iris and Rose are forced to assume terrifying responsibilities, the local authorities begin to uncover clues to a horrible truth that the Parkers have hidden for years. Starring Michael Parks, Kelly McGillis and Julia Garner.

April 16

CURSED FILMS: EP.4 ‘THE CROW’ (see above for details)

CURSED FILMS: EP.3 ‘TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE’ (see above for details)

April 17

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE 3-4pm ET

April 20

EXTREMITY (Director: Anthony DiBlasi)

Allison is an emotionally troubled young woman who believes that confronting her past trauma might be a means of exercising her demons. She signs up for a trip to Perdition, an exclusive haunt that promises absolute, unadulterated terror, but the most frightening thing on display will prove to be Allison's own twisted psyche. Starring: Chad Rook, Dana Christina, J. LaRose

VOICE FROM THE STONE (Director: Eric D. Howell)

A haunting thriller set at an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany. Verena (Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke) is a determined young nurse who is hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes him, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa's stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own. Starring: Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Marton Csokas, Caterina Murino

April 23

0.0Mhz

April 24

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE 3-4pm ET

THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS 9pm ET season premiere

April 27

THE SIREN (Director: Perry Blackshear)

Tom rents a cabin on a secluded lake marked by a local legend of a lovelorn spirit who haunts the surrounding woods and drowns anyone she encounters. Drawn to her immediately, Tom knows he has found his soulmate in the seemingly human Nina, who must battle to repress her demonic instincts when she feels the same towards him. Starring: Margaret Ying Drake, MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel (Also available on Shudder Canada)

TO HELL AND BACK: THE KANE HODDER STORY (Director: Derek Dennis Herbert)

Overcoming a dehumanizing childhood and a near-death burn accident, Hodder worked his way up through Hollywood, leading to his ultimate rise as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series. After decades of watching Kane Hodder on screen, get ready to meet the man behind the mask in a gut-wrenching but inspiring story about one of cinema's most vicious monsters. Starring: Kane Hodder, Bruce Campbell, Danielle Harris, Robert Englund, Cassandra Peterson

April 30

WOLF CREEK season 2