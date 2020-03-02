SEVEN STAGES TO ACHIEVE ETERNAL BLISS: New Trailer And Poster Debut For Vivieno Caldinelli`s Quirky Cult Comedy

Vivieno Caldinelli`s quirky cult comedy, Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (gracefully shorter than its original title Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh) is coming to U.S. cinemas this Friday, March 6th, followed by On Demand and Digital on March 17th.

Though it may turn out to be a `cult` comedy by reputation later on we mean that`s it definitely a comedy about a cult breaking into a couple`s new apartment to 'Achieve Enternal Bliss'. Yes.

An offbeat comedy about a couple taking a chance on a place with impossibly low rent, not knowing the former occupant was a cult leader. To make matters more bizarre, an endless string of followers routinely break into their home to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves. This film showcases the best comedic talent in Hollywood, from stars Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington to Taika Waititi, Dan Harmon, Rhea Seehorn, Mark McKinney, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, Mindy Sterling, Dana Gould, and more.

I've seen Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss. Though I found the staying power of the gimmick a bit waining I could not help but marvel at the bevy of American comedic talent, with the odd Canadian and Kiwi thrown in for good measure, that had come on board the project.

And today Caldinelli`s film has a new trailer and key art premiering today. Have a look for yourself.

The key art is okay but the trailer gives you a clear idea of what to expect from this comedic oddity.

SEVEN STAGES TO ACHIEVE ETERNAL BLISS