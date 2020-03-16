SAME BOAT: Trailer & Poster Premiere, a Time Travelling Assassin Falls in Love, New From The EMPATHY INC. Team

Isn`t that always the way with love? You travel back in time, just doing your job assassinating people, as you do, and you end up falling for your target. A show of hands, who has been there before, right?

Chris Roberti's new film, Same Boat, wonders the same. Directed and starring Roberti, which he wrote along with Empathy Inc's Josh Itzkowitz (producer) and Mark Leidner (writer), this timey wimey rom-com was shot in secret onboard a cruise ship.

On your average day a cruise ship is a sketchy place to be, but to film a timey wimey rom-com in secret on one and not get dumped off at the nearest port?

So here is the premiere of the new key art and trailer for Same Boat. Have a look below. Dark Star Pictures is releasing it On Demand on April 7th.