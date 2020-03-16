SAME BOAT: Trailer & Poster Premiere, a Time Travelling Assassin Falls in Love, New From The EMPATHY INC. Team
Isn`t that always the way with love? You travel back in time, just doing your job assassinating people, as you do, and you end up falling for your target. A show of hands, who has been there before, right?
Chris Roberti's new film, Same Boat, wonders the same. Directed and starring Roberti, which he wrote along with Empathy Inc's Josh Itzkowitz (producer) and Mark Leidner (writer), this timey wimey rom-com was shot in secret onboard a cruise ship.
On your average day a cruise ship is a sketchy place to be, but to film a timey wimey rom-com in secret on one and not get dumped off at the nearest port?
So here is the premiere of the new key art and trailer for Same Boat. Have a look below. Dark Star Pictures is releasing it On Demand on April 7th.
Empathy, Inc filmmakers return with Same BoatA time-traveling assassin finds himself on a cruise ship, where he falls for the women he’s supposed to kill, in Same Boat – coming this April from Dark Star Pictures!James is a time travelling assassin from the 28th century sent to 2018 to kill a woman, but when his intern gets sick and he loses his paperwork he has some time to kill, so to speak, while enjoying the cruise he accidentally falls in love with the woman he's supposed to kill. Same Boat is a film about duty, love, friendship, and how kindness is more powerful than destruction.Chris Roberti, Tony Glanz and David Bly star in a Chris Roberti film. Josh Itzkowitz, Chris Roberti and Mark Leidner wrote.Shot secretly on a cruise ship, the wonderful sci-fi rom-com Same Boat hits April 7 On Demand from Dark Star Pictures.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.