INFECTION: Official Trailer For Venezuelan Zombie Flick From Dark Sky Films, on Digital + DVD on 4/14

I did not know that Flavio Pedota`s zombie flick Infeccion (en Egnlis Infection) was picked up by Dark Sky Films yet here we are, presenting a new trailer and a release date for the Venezualan horror movie. Flavio, we need to talk more often, hermano.

Horror has a new homeland. INFECTION is the first zombie film made in Venezuela, and it sets the apocalyptic devastation against a backdrop of the very real sociopolitical turmoil ravaging the country. After an outbreak of a new strand of the rabies virus turns the population into crazed, bloodthirsty cannibals, a young doctor finds himself separated from his son, with the rapidly decaying city and sprawling countryside standing between them. Navigating his way through the plague-infested streets and marauder-filled backwoods roads, he must use every resource at his disposal to find his way back to his only child and hopefully unlock the secret to a cure for the deadly disease. "The special effects impress" (Pip Ellwood-Hughes, Entertainment Focus) in the remarkable debut from writer-director Flavio Pedota. A collision of worlds between Mad Max and 28 Days Later, INFECTION is a breakneck thriller where the survival of an entire species may depend on the survival of one man.

Dark Sky Films will be releasing Infection on digital and DVD on April 14th. I caught Pedota`s flick after it played at Morbido the end of last year. For an independant micro budget horror flick made in a country not known for churning out a lot of horror product it does the job.

What it also managed to do was essentially get Pedota banned from his home country because it takes its fair number of shots at the current Maduro regime. Pedota will be arrested if he ever returns to Venezuala unless there is political change back home. Which is what the imperial powers want, not because of people like Pedota, but because Venezuala sits on a fuck-ton of oil. Good to know everyone has their priorities straight.

Gouge.. Keep!... keep an eye out for Infection on digital and DVD on April 14th.