A NUN'S CURSE: Watch The Official Trailer, Poster Marks Release in May

I don't know if we have reached our limit of nun related horror films but there are still a smack of Catholics out there repressing bad memories of ruler-wielding nuns from Catholic school. That's a love of untapped fear to exploit.

Writer-director Tommy Faircloth and scream queen Felissa Rose lead the charge in indie horror flick A Nun's Curse. Uncork'd Entertainment will release A Nun's Curse on May 12th and the official trailer and poster were released recently.

Have a look below at the trailer.