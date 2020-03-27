A NUN'S CURSE: Watch The Official Trailer, Poster Marks Release in May
I don't know if we have reached our limit of nun related horror films but there are still a smack of Catholics out there repressing bad memories of ruler-wielding nuns from Catholic school. That's a love of untapped fear to exploit.
Writer-director Tommy Faircloth and scream queen Felissa Rose lead the charge in indie horror flick A Nun's Curse. Uncork'd Entertainment will release A Nun's Curse on May 12th and the official trailer and poster were released recently.
Have a look below at the trailer.
From writer-director Tommy Faircloth, and starring scream queen Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Silent Night, Zombie Night), discover the horrifying truth about Sister Monday this May!A Nun’s Curse, also starring Damian Maffei (The Strangers : Prey at Night) and Gunner Willis (“The Resident”), premieres on DVD and Digital this May from Uncork’d Entertainment.On a weekend trip, a group of friends are forced to seek shelter inside an abandoned prison where a nun named Sister Monday had once been assigned. During her time at the prison, Sister Monday was suspected of killing prisoners who were serving out their sentences but before she could be questioned, she disappeared. Once inside the prison, they will learn the terrifying truth.A Nun’s Curse premieres on DVD and Digital May 12 from Uncork’d Entertainment.
