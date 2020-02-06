Trailer: Tiger Shroff Dance-Fights An Entire Nation In BAAGHI 3

Look.

I'm going to be real with you.

I truly believe that Tiger Shroff is the worst thing to happen to Bollywood in the last decade. And yet, somehow he keeps making blockbusters. His newest attack on common sense and good taste comes in the form of the third (why?) in the massively successful (HOW?!) Baaghi franchise.

Baaghi 3 sees uber commando, Ronnie (Shroff) taking on the entire country of Syria in an attempt to free his bosom buddy, Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) from terrorists. The action required to accomplish task is, frankly, ridiculous, but perhaps worth three and a half minutes of your time.

Prepare to become dumber.