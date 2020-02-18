THE SUPERDEEP Trailer: Russian Creature Feature And Body Horror Flick

So, during the Cold War the United States and Russia were not only trying to see how high they could go, the space race, but also how low they could go, digging through the mantle of the Earth. While the U.S. 'won' the space race the Russians 'won' the race to the Deep Frontier by drilling over 12 kilometers into the Earth's crust until the collapse of the Soviet Union. The site is called the Kola Superdeep Borehole.

If you are going that deep surely you are going to find something more than precious metals. Russian director Roman Karimov surmises that it would be pretty awful and horrific in his upcoming horror flick, The Superdeep.

Part creature feautre, part body horror, a rather impressive trailer was 'dug up' recently. It may be safe to say that Karimov has a certain amount of affection for a movie like John Carpenter's The Thing. Have a look for yourself below.