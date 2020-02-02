Review: NOTES FROM MELANIE Is A Highly Effective Display Of Emotions & Comedy

A screenwriter named Joe Link (Mason Heidger) known for ripoff “mockbusters” asks his successful former colleague Melanie Banks (KateLynn E. Newberry) for feedback on his first serious script.

When it comes to short films, they can be tough to criticize mainly because they do not have nearly as much screen time as feature films, and in feature films, a story can be deeply fleshed out with a lot of time to develop its characters, explore its themes, and tell a compelling story overall.

Shorts can be a bit of a mixed bag. Some that are five to ten minutes long can either be surprisingly effective that contains an exceptionally good story with characters that I can get invested in by the end. On the other hand, some shorts can feel relatively empty and flat, due to its lesser running time. At the end of the day, every filmmaker wants to make something that they are proud of, and they want to create something that everybody can enjoy.

Chris Stuckmann's Notes from Melanie, his second short film following the success of his 2017 festival hit Auditorium 6, is a remarkably effective picture that manages to get you invested in its characters, make you laugh, and maybe even get a bit emotional.