Sundance Coverage Hollywood News Festival Features Horror Movies Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
EMERALD RUN Exclusive Clip: Who Doesn't Like a Leisurely Drive in The Desert?
Eric Etebari's action drama Emerald Run, formerly known as Walkout, will have a wide theatrical release in the U.S. on February 21st. Magnificat Media Production produced the flick and Avail Entertainment is distributing it worldwide.
The list of B-action stars in Emerald Run is a lengthy one. You got Vernon Wells, Michael Pare, Chris Mulkey, and Steven Williams. Then thre is another reason I can always go back to Hard Target, other than the action, other than JCVD's greasy coiffure, Yancy Butler.
Screen Anarchy has been asked to share an exclusive clip with you today. In the clip it appears that John Thomas, played by David Chokachi, has a briefcase that some gun-toting baddies want. Cue desert car chase.
We have also included the official trailer. Both can be found below.
John Thomas ventures on a desert excursion orchestrated by his questionably righteous father in law. Though reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his daughter’s medical condition forces John to seek recompense across the border. Throughout his journey, John encounters various characters that raise new conflicts, both internally and externally, allowing him to reflect on his relationships with those he left back home and find inspiration in the one long gone.An electric cast, headed up by David Chokachi (“Witchblade”), Yancy Butler (Drop Zone), Chris Mulkey (“Twin Peaks”), Vernon Wells (Commando), John Schneider (“Smallville”) and Michael Pare (Streets of Fire). Etebari's flick also stars Steven Williams (“The X-Files”), Angela Gots (“Madam Secretary”), Anthony Caruso (“Upgrade”) and Adam Gifford (“Longmire”).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.