EMERALD RUN Exclusive Clip: Who Doesn't Like a Leisurely Drive in The Desert?

Eric Etebari's action drama Emerald Run, formerly known as Walkout, will have a wide theatrical release in the U.S. on February 21st. Magnificat Media Production produced the flick and Avail Entertainment is distributing it worldwide.

The list of B-action stars in Emerald Run is a lengthy one. You got Vernon Wells, Michael Pare, Chris Mulkey, and Steven Williams. Then thre is another reason I can always go back to Hard Target, other than the action, other than JCVD's greasy coiffure, Yancy Butler.

Screen Anarchy has been asked to share an exclusive clip with you today. In the clip it appears that John Thomas, played by David Chokachi, has a briefcase that some gun-toting baddies want. Cue desert car chase.

We have also included the official trailer. Both can be found below.