Sundance 2020 Preview: Midnight, Next, Premieres & More

Get your parka ready, the Sundance Film Festival kicks off tonight in snowy Park City. So far in our preview series we've taken a quick tour of the Dramatic Competitions and of the Documentaries. We conclude the series with all the rest! Have fun!

Impetigore

Many ScreenAnarchy readers will be familiar with the films of Indonesian maestro Joko Anwar (Ritual, Satan's Slaves, Gundala). His latest follows a woman as she returns to her home village and finds a not-so friendly welcome.



Midnight Beast Beast

Danny Madden's feature debut stars Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles, Courtney Dietz, and Daniel Rashid as Southern youths navigating the travails of growing up in the 21st Century.



Next Wendy

Perhaps the most anticipated follow-up in years, Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin's sophomore pic is this wild reimagining of Peter Pan through the heroine's POV. Fox Searchlight is set to bring it out.



Premieres Spree

Veteran indie director Eugene Kotlyarenko (0s & 1s, Wobble Palace) directs Stranger Things star Joe Keery in this social media crimer.



Next The Night House

Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Evan Jonigkeit, and Vondie Curtis-Hall star in the latest from midnight king David Bruckner (The Signal, The Ritual).



Midnight The Climb

Michael Covino and best pal Kyle Marvin's movie is one of the rare films to achieve the film festival version of the EGOT, the CaTTS (that’s Cannes, Telluride, Toronto, Sundance). Sony Classics will bring this charming comedy to theaters this Spring.



Spotlight Downhill

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in The Way Way Back directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash's American adaptation of Force Majeure. YES!



Premieres Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia

Borscht goes feature-length! Well sort of... Daniels, Hannah Fidell, Alexa Lim Haas, Lucas Leyva, Olivia Lloyd, Jillian Mayer, The Meza Brothers, Terence Nance, Brett Potter, Dylan Redford, Xander Robin, Julian Yuri Rodriguez, and Celia Rowlson-Hall all teamed up to direct this story of a boat set in (where else?) Miami. That's gonna be one packed world premiere screening.



Next Bad Hair

Justin Simien returns to Sundance after Dear White People with this 1989-set horror satire about a possessed weave hairdo. It premieres tonight!



Midnight La Leyenda Negra

Patricia Vidal Delgado takes us inside the life of a "soon-to-be undocumented teen" as she fights to stay in her life in Compton in this feature debut.



Next The Nest

Sean Durkin's long awaited follow-up to 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene stars Jude Law in a 1980s London-set family drama.



Premieres Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

We don't often spend a lot of time looking at what's playing in Sundance's Kids section. But when a series is directed by The Station Agent, Win Win, and Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, hey it's gotta be worth a gander. You can check it out on Disney+ soon.



Kids