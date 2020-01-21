Sundance 2020 Preview: The Dramatic Competitions

As the new year kicks off, so does the festival season. As always, the first major festival of the year is Sundance. The festival begins on Thursday and we've got a few previews to get you ready. Up first are a few highlights from the marquee US Dramatic Competition and the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Enjoy!

Palm Springs

Max Barbakow teamed up with those hilarious Lonely Island guys for his feature debut mind bending comedy. It stars Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, and Meredith Hagner alongside Andy Samberg.



US Dramatic Competition Possessor

Brandon Cronenberg's much anticipated follow-up to Antiviral stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who gets trapped in the wrong assassin's brain. Chris Abbott co-stars.



World Dramatic Competition Charm City Kings

Angel Manuel Soto has made a name for himself in the last few years directing commercials and VR projects. He returns to the feature world after his 2015 film The Farm with this dramatic take on Baltimore's dirt bike-riding street kids seen in the documentary 12 O'Clock Boys.



US Dramatic Competition Shirley

Josephine Decker has made some big fans with her previous films Thou Wast Mild and Lovely and Madeline's Madeline. Her new one stars Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, and Logan Lerman.



US Dramatic Competition Luxor

Andrea Riseborough is back at Sundance with multiple movies yet again. Another is this role as a British aid worker in Egypt in Zeina Durra's follow-up to The Imperialists Are Still Alive!.



World Dramatic Competition Surge

Ben Whishaw stars in Aneil Karia's feature debut about 24 hours in the life of a British bank robber on the run.



World Dramatic Competition Blast Beat

Esteban Arango's feature debut follows a Colombian family as they emigrate to Georgia in 1999 and face the challenges of adapting to American high school life.



US Dramatic Competition Zola

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough star as two friends on a crazy trip in Janicza Bravo's follow-up to her 2017 Next-premiering film Lemon.



US Dramatic Competition