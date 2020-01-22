Sundance 2020 Preview: Documentaries

Rebuilding Paradise
Ron Howard directs this emotional documentary which takes viewers inside the decimated town of Paradise, California. It premieres barely a year after the Camp Fire destroyed the town and took 85 lives.
Docu Premieres
Be Water
Get ready for the definitive Bruce Lee bio-docu told via director Bao Nguyen's take on Kapadia-esque archival montage.
US Docu Competition
Love Fraud
Boys of Baraka, Jesus Camp and Detropia directors Rachel Grady & Heidi Ewing topline this Showtime documentary series about the "real time" hunt for a con man with many wives and many lives.
Special Events
The Social Dilemma
Chasing Ice and Chasing Coral director Jeff Orlowski turns his attention from the environment to the "reprogramming" of our civilization in this film that features interviews with insiders at some of the top tech and social media companies.
Docu Premieres
The Reason I Jump
Jerry Rothwell's immersive docu explore the experiences of non-speaking autistic people. It's based on the Naoki Higashida book of the same name.
World Docu Competition
Whirlybird
Matt Yoka's feature debut takes a look at the couple who revolutionized television news coverage via helicopter in 1990s Los Angeles. The couple also happen to be the parents of MSNBC anchor Katy Tur.
US Docu Competition
The Painter and the Thief
Norwegian director Benjamin Ree follows up his Magnus Carlsen docu Magnus with this look at an artist befriending the drug dealer who stole her paintings.
World Docu Competition
Lance
Marina Zenovich has made documentaries on such characters as Roman Polanski and Robin Williams. Her latest is a nearly 4-hour look at the controversial career of Lance Armstrong for ESPN Films.
Special Events
The Dissident
It's a tall order to follow a surprise Oscar win. Icarus director Bryan Fogel will do just that with his expose on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
Docu Premieres
The Fight
The team behind the political docu Weiner (including Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, and Eli Despres) return with this look at the scrappy ACLU lawyers who are hard at work fighting Trump's disastrous policies.
US Docu Competition
Happy Happy Joy Joy - The Ren & Stimpy Story
Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood mark their feature debut with this celebration of the Ren & Stimpy show and its controversial creator, John Kricfalusi.
Docu Premieres
Giving Voice
James D. Stern (American Chaos) and Fernando Villena (Any One of Us) team up for this look at high schoolers competing for a chance to perform on Braodway.
Docu Premieres