Fantaspoa Coverage Comedies Weird News Superhero Movies All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sundance 2020 Preview: Documentaries

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

The Sundance Film Festival gets going on Thursday. Yesterday we took a look at the US Dramatic and World Dramatic competitions. Today we take a quick tour of the documentaries at this year's fest.

Rebuilding Paradise
Ron Howard directs this emotional documentary which takes viewers inside the decimated town of Paradise, California. It premieres barely a year after the Camp Fire destroyed the town and took 85 lives.

Docu Premieres

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsSundance

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.