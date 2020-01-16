Revenge Tale THE PAPER STORE Toplines Global Digital's 2020 Slate

Without Name, Dain Said’s Interchange and Gareth Bryn’s BAFTA winning drama Distributor Global Digital Releasing is known for finding award-winning indie and festival fare that would otherwise go under-the-radar and make it available to the many. Some of their award winning titles include Lorcan Finnegan’s, Dain Said’sand Gareth Bryn’s BAFTA winning drama The Passing

Getting a jump on 2020, the group has passed along their diverse slate of release for us to share. The films tackle challenging topics, from killing your boss, to the power of self-discovery, and to the unique power of drugs. Their first release, coming in February, is revenge thriller The Paper Store, which stars Penn Badgley from Netflix's stalker drama, You.

They tell us they will also deliver award-winning documentaries throughout the year. The documentaries will cover subjects that include: living off the grid, religion and poverty in developing countries.

Here is their upcoming slate at a glance:

THE PAPER STORE (Release Date February 11)

A former college student writes essays for cash until a client becomes her lover and their plot is discovered by a Professor with his own agenda.

TWO WAYS TO GO WEST (TBA)

After surviving a bachelor party on the Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his "savior" girlfriend present much more of a threat to his sobriety than the strip did. The night escalates and Gavin and his friends must all face down their demons within the walls of the hotel room, with or without each other's help.

BURIED CAIN (TBA)

Five childhood friends try to keep their love lives - and their past - from destroying their friendship as adults. Lies and secrets hold them together until Georgia returns home. Now they must ask themselves, how far will they go for love?

WONDERLUST (Documentary) (TBA)

A documentary about people living off-the-grid in the desert next to a military bomb dropping site in order to avoid civilization. These individuals perceive themselves to be towing the line between freedom and anarchy.

MEANT TO BE BROKEN (TBA)

On the same day Harvey gets fired from his job, he finds out that he only has one month left to live. Throwing caution to the wind, he and his friend Luke decide to take off on a crazy ride of law breaking, accidental kidnapping and self-discovery.

MADAGASIKARA (Documentary)

Madagasikara is the story of three resilient women fighting for the survival of their families and the education of their children against the overwhelming forces of domestic political instability, international political hypocrisy and the crushing poverty.

DEANY BEAN IS DEAD (TBA)

A 30-something year old woman hopelessly hung-up on her ex-boyfriend accidentally ends up at his house during his engagement party. Out to sabotage everything and win him back, Deany’s plan is hampered by the fact that she has the dead body of her abusive boss hidden in her car out front. Just as her strategy to win her ex back starts to work, the evening unravels and forces Deany to confront her own self-worth.

SET FREE POSSE (Documentary) (TBA)

Founded in Anaheim, California, in 1982 by the ever-controversial Pastor Phil Aguilar, Set Free Church was considered to be a cult by many. Meanwhile, thousands of bikers, addicts, homeless, and black sheep have experienced a life-changing faith by following Pastor Phil's passion to reach those who are down and out.