Grimmfest 2020: Screen Classic Horror Movies as Part of Their Horror Legends Season
Our friends at Grimmfest have announced a very cool series of All-Dayers, single days devoted to horror cinema pioneers and trailblazers.
In the back half of this new year the festival will pay tribute to Tobe Hooper, David Cronenberg, John Carpenter and Wes Craven. Each All-Dayers will include choice selections from each filmmakers filmography.
And right now they are hosting a social media competition to win an amazing Grimmfest horror movie goodie bag and 2 x passes for our first event, TOBE HOOPER ALL-DAYER.
See all the films from each day and find the link to the Tobe Hooper contest below.
In 2020, Grimmfest and Horror Channel pays tribute to four Legends of Horror, in the suitably elegant, art-deco surroundings of Stockport Plaza. Experience classics of the genre in suitably grand, elegant style, in the most beautiful Picture Palace in the region.Join us through 2020 for some classic horror movies from four of the truly great directors, Tobe Hooper (9/2/20), David Cronenberg (8/3/20), John Carpenter (9/5/20) and Wes Craven (5/7/20). 16 movies in total over 4 special day events.All events start at 1.00pm prompt!TOBE HOOPER – SUNDAY 9/2/20“No matter where you’re going it’s the wrong place.” – Tobe Hooper.TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (18 Cert)Described as “an exercise in the pornography of terror” by James Ferman, former head of the BBFC, it was recently added to the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in 1981.POLTERGEIST (114 mins) (15 Cert)“They’re heeeeerrrre!” Spielberg tries his hand at horror, but is smart enough to enlist Hooper to direct.TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2 (18 Cert)Leatherface is back. And this time he’s got Dennis Hopper to answer to.SALEM’S LOT (180 mins) (15 Cert)Nosferatu in Small Town America, in Hooper’s classic adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.DAVID CRONENBERG - SUNDAY 8/3/20“Everybody’s a mad scientist, and life is their lab. We’re all trying to experiment to find a way to live, to solve problems, to fend off madness and chaos.” – David Cronenberg.RABID (15 Cert)In the wake of the Soska Twins’ recent remake, a chance to revisit the stark, bleak original; the film in which Marilyn Chambers truly is insatiable.VIDEODROME (18 Cert)“Long live the new flesh!” Remember the whole “video nasties” hysteria of the 1980s? Fear of what exposure to such things might be doing to the young? It could have been a lot worse.THE FLY (18 Cert)“There was an old lady who swallowed a fly. I don’t know why. Perhaps she’ll die…” One of the genre’s greatest ever love stories. Yes, seriously.CRASH (18 Cert)Cronenberg’s cinematic reimagining of J.G Ballard’s novel was described as “beyond the bounds of depravity” by critic Alexander Walker. The perfect combination of filmmaker and source material, in other words.JOHN CARPENTER - SATURDAY 9/5/20“In France, I’m an auteur, in Germany a filmmaker, in England a genre film director, in the USA a bum!” – John Carpenter.PRINCE OF DARKNESS (15 Cert)Carpenter’s homage to Nigel Kneale’s Quatermass series. With added satanism. And Alice Cooper.BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (15 Cert)Every 70s martial arts movie you ever loved put into a blender, and then thrown at Kurt Russell. Who comes out fighting.THEY LIVE (18 Cert)Rowdy Roddy Piper is all out of chewing gum. Those alien invaders had better watch out. The perfect combination of poltical satire and all-in wrestling.IN THE MOUTH OF MADNESS (15 Cert)“God’s not supposed to be a hack horror writer.” But let’s face it, that would actually explain a lot…WES CRAVEN - SUNDAY 5/7/20“Wes Craven reinvented horror at least four times. Most directors don’t even manage it once.” – Kim Newman.THE HILLS HAVE EYES (18 Cert)Family values in conflict; a stark and brutal confrontation between civilisation and savagery in which the lines between the two become increasingly blurred.SCREAM (18 Cert)What happens when the killers don’t play by The Rules any more?THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS (15 Cert)Part fairy tale, part social satire, Craven tackles the subjects of homelessness and urban gentrification in typically full-on fashion.A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (18 Cert)One, two, Freddy’s coming for you……
