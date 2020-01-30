Grimmfest 2020: Screen Classic Horror Movies as Part of Their Horror Legends Season

Our friends at Grimmfest have announced a very cool series of All-Dayers, single days devoted to horror cinema pioneers and trailblazers.

In the back half of this new year the festival will pay tribute to Tobe Hooper, David Cronenberg, John Carpenter and Wes Craven. Each All-Dayers will include choice selections from each filmmakers filmography.

And right now they are hosting a social media competition to win an amazing Grimmfest horror movie goodie bag and 2 x passes for our first event, TOBE HOOPER ALL-DAYER.

See all the films from each day and find the link to the Tobe Hooper contest below.