Frontières 2020: Official Selection For 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum Announced

The official selection of projects for the 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum have been announced. This year's Forum takes place in Karlskrona, Sweden, as has been co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory.

These eleven genre projects are on the cusp of production and the Forum will help these projects put the final pieces in place to move forward to getting films made. It may be a bit more financing or another coproduction partner. Industry insiders will be assigned any of these eleven projects and will meet with the filmmakers asking pointed questions about the projects.

Where an event like Frontières serves as an introductory event projects at this Financing & Packaging Forum are almost ready to be made. I asked our lord and master, Todd, about this seeing as this is how he puts food on his table and he put it like this, 'The train is moving, let's get it in to the station'.

Many friends and associates have projects here. Familia de Morbido represents with Adrián García Bogliano's Drifter in the Rain, a remake of a 1968 film Vagabundo en la Lluvia, with his wife Andrea Quiroz Hernández and mi Padre de terror Pablo Guisa Koestinger on board as producers. Keeping with Latin America Argentine director Tamae Garateguy (She Wolf) has two new projects in post so she might as well move on to a new one so she is bringing Hombre Perro (Dogman) this year.

There are a few homeland/nativeland projects in the mix this year. On the Canada side the lads from Yellow Veil Pictures, Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick are on board a project called Desert Witch from Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec. Canadian filmmaker Terrance Odette brings Bretheren while Trevor Anderson is turning his short film Docking into a feature length film. Dara Van Dusen's A Prayer for the Dying will be a co-pro with Canada and Norway. There is just one project from the UK, Jen Handorf's The Change.

All the projects are listed below with the official announcement.