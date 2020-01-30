Frontières 2020: Official Selection For 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum Announced
The official selection of projects for the 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum have been announced. This year's Forum takes place in Karlskrona, Sweden, as has been co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory.
These eleven genre projects are on the cusp of production and the Forum will help these projects put the final pieces in place to move forward to getting films made. It may be a bit more financing or another coproduction partner. Industry insiders will be assigned any of these eleven projects and will meet with the filmmakers asking pointed questions about the projects.
Where an event like Frontières serves as an introductory event projects at this Financing & Packaging Forum are almost ready to be made. I asked our lord and master, Todd, about this seeing as this is how he puts food on his table and he put it like this, 'The train is moving, let's get it in to the station'.
Many friends and associates have projects here. Familia de Morbido represents with Adrián García Bogliano's Drifter in the Rain, a remake of a 1968 film Vagabundo en la Lluvia, with his wife Andrea Quiroz Hernández and mi Padre de terror Pablo Guisa Koestinger on board as producers. Keeping with Latin America Argentine director Tamae Garateguy (She Wolf) has two new projects in post so she might as well move on to a new one so she is bringing Hombre Perro (Dogman) this year.
There are a few homeland/nativeland projects in the mix this year. On the Canada side the lads from Yellow Veil Pictures, Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick are on board a project called Desert Witch from Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec. Canadian filmmaker Terrance Odette brings Bretheren while Trevor Anderson is turning his short film Docking into a feature length film. Dara Van Dusen's A Prayer for the Dying will be a co-pro with Canada and Norway. There is just one project from the UK, Jen Handorf's The Change.
All the projects are listed below with the official announcement.
The slate features chosen films from Greece and Slovakia for the first time, and a majority of women directors as participants. Notable names from the showcase include prolific filmmaker Adrián García Bogliano, attached to a remake of the 1968 Mexican feature Vagabundo en la Lluvia, the directorial debut from Jen Handorf, producer of Alice Lowe’s acclaimed horror-comedy PREVENGE, new projects from the teams behind ZOO and LFO, and the feature adaption of the award-winning Sundance and TIFF selection short DOCKING. The full list of projects can be found below.“This was our most competitive selection process yet,” says Frontières executive director Lindsay Peters. “The sheer amount of innovation and creativity found in this line-up confirms that genre film is only going to continue to flourish.”The international showcase includes projects from Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, France and Canada.The Frontières Forum will also feature an evening devoted to the current trend of Scandisaster films, presented by the Norwegian Film Institute, in addition to an expanded delegation of producers without projects. The delegation will include representatives sponsored by the Swedish Film Institute (Fox in the Snow, Grand Slam Film, Stella Nova Film, B-Reel Films, BCD Film and Dansk Skalle), in addition to producers supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Norwegian Film Institute and Screen Ireland.FULL PROJECT LISTINGBEYOND THE WALLDIRECTOR/WRITER:: Antonio Steve TublénPRODUCER: Alexander Brøndsted (PingPong Film)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark/IrelandTHE BRAID (FLÄTAN)DIRECTOR: Sanna LenkenWRITER: Joen Heed WindahlPRODUCERS: Annika Hellström & Erika Malmgren, (Cinenic Film) and Signe Leick Jensen & Morten Kaufmann (Toolbox Film)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/DenmarkBRETHRENDIRECTOR/WRITER: Terrance OdettePRODUCERS: Jennifer Pun & Rosalie Chilelli (Edge Entertainment)PRODUCTION COUNTRY: CanadaTHE CHANGEDIRECTOR: Jen HandorfWRITER: Carina RodneyPRODUCERS: Jen Handorf & Alex Bentley (Dark Matter Films)PRODUCTION COUNTRY: United KingdomDESERT WITCHDIRECTORS/WRITERS: Sam Marine and Michael BorowiecPRODUCERS: Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, Joe Yanick (Yellow Veil Pictures), Mike Peterson (775 Media Corp)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: USA/CanadaDOCKINGDIRECTOR: Trevor AndersonWRITERS: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky, Ron Pederson, Becky Johnson, Kayla LorettePRODUCER: Alyson Richards (Outside Line Studio)PRODUCTION COUNTRY: CanadaDOGMAN (HOMBRE PERRO)DIRECTOR: Tamae GarateguyWRITER: Nicolas BritosPRODUCERS: Silvia Rodriguez (TEDIGOQUE Productions), Melissa Cordero (LUNATICA Films)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Argentina/PeruDRIFTER IN THE RAINDIRECTOR: Adrián García BoglianoWRITERS: Carlos Enrique Taboada, Adrián García BoglianoPRODUCERS: Andrea Quiroz Hernández (Salto de Fe Films), Pablo Guisa Koestinger (Mórbido Films/Mantícora Distribución)PRODUCTION COUNTRY: MéxicoTHE NIGHTSIREN (Svetlonoc)DIRECTOR: Tereza NvotovaWRITER: Barbora NamerovaPRODUCERS: Peter Badac (BFILM), Milos Lochman (moloko film)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Slovakia/Czech RepublicA PRAYER FOR THE DYINGDIRECTOR/WRITER: Dara Van DusenPRODUCERS: Dyveke B. Graver (Oslo Pictures), Jamie Manning (Night Market Films Inc.)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Norway/CanadaSHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MOREDIRECTOR: Yannis VESLEMESWRITERS: Yannis VESLEMES / Dimitris EMMANOUILIDISPRODUCERS: Fenia COSSOVITSA – BLONDE (Greece)Christos V KONSTADAKOPOULOS – Faliro House (Greece)Alexis PERRIN – Rumble Fish (France)Ant Timpson – Timpson Films (New Zealand)PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Greece/ FranceThe Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum 2020 is made possible thanks to the support of the Swedish Film Institute, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Norwegian Film Institute, Telefilm Canada, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, Screen Ireland, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Regional Council of Blekinge, and the Embassy of Canada to Sweden.The call for projects for both the Frontieres Platform in Cannes & the Frontières International Co-Production Market at Fantasia are currently open. Genre projects in varying stages of development are invited to submit.
