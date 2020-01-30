Slamdance Coverage Festival Reviews Hollywood Features Zombie Movies Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

Frontières 2020: Official Selection For 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum Announced

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The official selection of projects for the 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum have been announced. This year's Forum takes place in Karlskrona, Sweden, as has been co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory. 
 
These eleven genre projects are on the cusp of production and the Forum will help these projects put the final pieces in place to move forward to getting films made. It may be a bit more financing or another coproduction partner. Industry insiders will be assigned any of these eleven projects and will meet with the filmmakers asking pointed questions about the projects. 
 
Where an event like Frontières serves as an introductory event projects at this Financing & Packaging Forum are almost ready to be made. I asked our lord and master, Todd, about this seeing as this is how he puts food on his table and he put it like this, 'The train is moving, let's get it in to the station'. 
 
Many friends and associates have projects here. Familia de Morbido represents with Adrián García Bogliano's Drifter in the Rain, a remake of a 1968 film Vagabundo en la Lluvia, with his wife Andrea Quiroz Hernández and mi Padre de terror Pablo Guisa Koestinger on board as producers. Keeping with Latin America Argentine director Tamae Garateguy (She Wolf) has two new projects in post so she might as well move on to a new one so she is bringing Hombre Perro (Dogman) this year. 
 
There are a few homeland/nativeland projects in the mix this year. On the Canada side the lads from Yellow Veil Pictures, Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick are on board a project called Desert Witch from Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec. Canadian filmmaker Terrance Odette brings Bretheren while Trevor Anderson is turning his short film Docking into a feature length film. Dara Van Dusen's A Prayer for the Dying will be a co-pro with Canada and Norway. There is just one project from the UK, Jen Handorf's The Change.
 
All the projects are listed below with the official announcement.  
 
FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION LINE-UP FOR 2020 FINANCING & PACKAGING FORUM 
 
KARLSKRONA, SWEDEN - February 27th - 29th
 
Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - Frontières announces today the official selection of projects for the 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum in Karlskrona, Sweden, co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory. With a selection composed of 11 genre projects seeking to complete their financing and advance to the production stage, the fourth edition showcases the most diverse and compelling program to date. The impressive upcoming event marks the first major partnerships between Frontieres and the Swedish Film Institute and the Norwegian Film Institute, and a returning major collaboration with the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.
 
The slate features chosen films from Greece and Slovakia for the first time, and a majority of women directors as participants. Notable names from the showcase include prolific filmmaker Adrián García Bogliano, attached to a remake of the 1968 Mexican feature Vagabundo en la Lluvia, the directorial debut from Jen Handorf, producer of Alice Lowe’s acclaimed horror-comedy PREVENGE, new projects from the teams behind ZOO and LFO, and the feature adaption of the award-winning Sundance and TIFF selection short DOCKING. The full list of projects can be found below.
 
“This was our most competitive selection process yet,” says Frontières executive director Lindsay Peters. “The sheer amount of innovation and creativity found in this line-up confirms that genre film is only going to continue to flourish.”
 
The international showcase includes projects from Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, France and Canada.
 
The Frontières Forum will also feature an evening devoted to the current trend of Scandisaster films, presented by the Norwegian Film Institute, in addition to  an expanded delegation of producers without projects. The delegation will include representatives sponsored by the Swedish Film Institute (Fox in the Snow, Grand Slam Film, Stella Nova Film, B-Reel Films, BCD Film and Dansk Skalle), in addition to producers supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Norwegian Film Institute and Screen Ireland.
 
 
FULL PROJECT LISTING
 
 
BEYOND THE WALL
 
DIRECTOR/WRITER:: Antonio Steve Tublén
 
PRODUCER: Alexander Brøndsted (PingPong Film)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark/Ireland
 
 
 
THE BRAID (FLÄTAN)
 
DIRECTOR: Sanna Lenken
 
WRITER: Joen Heed Windahl
 
PRODUCERS: Annika Hellström & Erika Malmgren, (Cinenic Film) and Signe Leick Jensen & Morten Kaufmann (Toolbox Film)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark 
 
 
 
BRETHREN
 
DIRECTOR/WRITER: Terrance Odette
 
PRODUCERS: Jennifer Pun & Rosalie Chilelli (Edge Entertainment)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada
 
 
 
THE CHANGE 
 
DIRECTOR: Jen Handorf
 
WRITER: Carina Rodney
 
PRODUCERS: Jen Handorf & Alex Bentley (Dark Matter Films)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: United Kingdom
 
 
 
DESERT WITCH 
 
DIRECTORS/WRITERS: Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec
 
PRODUCERS:  Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, Joe Yanick (Yellow Veil Pictures), Mike Peterson (775 Media Corp)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: USA/Canada
 
 
 
DOCKING 
 
DIRECTOR: Trevor Anderson
 
WRITERS: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky, Ron Pederson, Becky Johnson, Kayla Lorette
 
PRODUCER: Alyson Richards (Outside Line Studio)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada
 
 
 
DOGMAN (HOMBRE PERRO)
 
DIRECTOR: Tamae Garateguy 
 
WRITER: Nicolas Britos
 
PRODUCERS: Silvia Rodriguez (TEDIGOQUE Productions), Melissa Cordero (LUNATICA Films)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Argentina/Peru
 
 
 
DRIFTER IN THE RAIN
 
DIRECTOR: Adrián García Bogliano
 
WRITERS: Carlos Enrique Taboada, Adrián García Bogliano
 
PRODUCERS:  Andrea Quiroz Hernández (Salto de Fe Films), Pablo Guisa Koestinger (Mórbido Films/Mantícora Distribución)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: México
 
 
 
THE NIGHTSIREN (Svetlonoc)
 
DIRECTOR: Tereza Nvotova
 
WRITER: Barbora Namerova
 
PRODUCERS: Peter Badac (BFILM), Milos Lochman (moloko film)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Slovakia/Czech Republic
 
 
 
A PRAYER FOR THE DYING
 
DIRECTOR/WRITER: Dara Van Dusen
 
PRODUCERS: Dyveke B. Graver (Oslo Pictures), Jamie Manning (Night Market Films Inc.)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Norway/Canada
 
 
 
SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MORE
 
DIRECTOR: Yannis VESLEMES
 
WRITERS: Yannis VESLEMES / Dimitris EMMANOUILIDIS
 
PRODUCERS: Fenia COSSOVITSA – BLONDE (Greece)
 
Christos V KONSTADAKOPOULOS – Faliro House (Greece)
 
Alexis PERRIN – Rumble Fish (France)
 
Ant Timpson – Timpson Films (New Zealand)
 
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Greece/ France
 
 
The Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum 2020 is made possible thanks to the support of the Swedish Film Institute, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Norwegian Film Institute, Telefilm Canada, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, Screen Ireland, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Regional Council of Blekinge, and the Embassy of Canada to Sweden. 
 
 
The call for projects for both the Frontieres Platform in Cannes & the Frontières International Co-Production Market at Fantasia are currently open. Genre projects in varying stages of development are invited to submit. 
