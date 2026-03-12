EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER Official Trailer: Starring Adi Madden Cabrera, McKenna Tuckett, and Cherish Rodriguez - World Premiere at SXSW

SXSW is here, and with it comes the arrival of all sorts of cinematic goodies, like the official trailer for Kade Atwood and Megan Rico's comedy, Edie Arnold is a Loser.

All set to have its world premiere at the festival tomorrow night, March 13th, from the looks of this trailer, it doesn't look like the audience will have to worry about any of those Friday the 13th heebie geebies. This looks funny and immensely charming to boot.

Timid Catholic school dork Edie Arnold is dragged to a punk show where a mishap lands her on stage behind the drums. She's mortified... but a natural. Convinced by her best friend, she secretly forms a band called The NunDead. Her newfound confidence leads to a date with the altar boy but also a fight that gets her suspended. Thinking she bailed on their first gig, her bandmates bust her out of the house just in time to win a Battle of the Bands. But when she faces expulsion and her mother's wrath at a disciplinary hearing, footage of her kick-ass performance has an unexpected effect on her mom.