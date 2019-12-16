Stuff Gets Spooky In Indian Horror Anthology GHOST STORIES New Trailer

In what has become a fruitful collaborative partnership, four of India's top directors have come together to create a brand new horror anthology for Netflix called Ghost Stories. Filmmakers Karan Johar (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Dibakar Banerjee (Shanghai, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy), Zoya Akhtar (Luck By Chance, Gully Boy), and Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur, Psycho Raman) have previous collaborated on two other anthology features, the cinema themed Bombay Talkies in 2013, and the steamy Lust Stories in 2018.

This latest endeavor sees all four of its filmmakers venturing into horror for the first time ever. While Kashyap is well known as India's foremost genre film icon, his films have never quite eked over the thin line between thriller and horror. Karan Johar is best know for directing over-the-top weepies, but he is currently producing a horror film called Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship, due out in early 2020. The other two directors haven't even approached the horror genre, so this should be interesting.

The ensemble cast for this project features a range of talent from up-and-comers to established characters actors.Mrunal Thakur (Super 30), Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu), Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Raghuvir Yadav (Peepli: Live), Sobhita Dhulipala (Raman Raghav 2.0), Vijay Varma (Monsoon Shootout), Gulshan Devaiah (The Man Who Feels No Pain), and Pavail Gulati all make appearances throughout the various segments.

Ghost Stories is scheduled to release on January 1st exclusively on Netflix, and I am very curious to see the end result of this unlikely band of co-conspirators taking on a genre so far from their usual playgrounds. Take a look at the trailer below and let us know what you think.