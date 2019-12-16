Shudder in January: Start 2020 Off Right With THE DEAD LANDS, THE MONSTER SQUAD And TAMMY AND THE T-REX Gore Cut

As the holiday season comes and goes you may find yourself dealing with a touch of the post-holiday blues. Never fear because Shudder has loaded up their schedule in January with lots of goodies. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

If your New Year’s resolution is to watch more incredible horror, you’ve come to the right place. January serves up an unbeatable lineup featuring THE DEAD LANDS, a Māori supernatural action-adventure series set in a mythical New Zealand past, the exclusive streaming premieres of untamed Australian horror THE MARSHES and arthouse-meets-grindhouse masterpiece BLISS, and great new additions to the Shudder library that include two bold, inventive takes on the demon genre with LUZ and DEMON, and cult favorites like THE MONSTER SQUAD and the restored TAMMY AND THE T-REX gore cut.

Everything kicks off on New Years day with Ti West's The House of the Devil, Tilman Singer's Luz and the 80s classic, Fred Dekker's The Monster Squad! That's a nice way to work off that hangover.

The New Zealand supernatural series The Dead Lands will help cap off the month starting on the 23rd with a two episode premiere. And if you missed it on the festival circuit this past Summer Tammy and the T-Rex gore cut will premiere on January 13th.

And for our friends in the UK, 2020 is certainly going to be an interesting year. Why don't you take your mind of off England's continued cock-uppery with a really good January. UK subscriber will get films like Heathers, All Cheerleaders Die, Cub and When Animals Dream. It's not all bad everyone.

Everything released in the US, Canada and the UK follows in the gallery below.