Crunchyroll Gets More Crunchy, Adds DEATH NOTE, VAMPIRE KNIGHT, More
As a devoted film and TV addict who enjoys watching anime as part of a balanced genre diet, I'm glad to hear that Crunchyroll, which already describes itself as "the world's most popular anime brand, is adding to its massive programming offerings this week.
This is all thanks to a a new distribution deal with VIZ Media, and includes Death Note, a selection of Naruto films, and Vampire Knight, which launches today, as well as Inuyasha and Hikaru No Go, which will launch later this week. It's good timing, since the Fall anime simulcast season is wrapping up soon. And who wants to deal with family, friends, and/or loved ones over the holidays without a little anime to defuse tense situations?
While this is not shocking news, since Crunchyroll is the majority owner of VIZ Media Europe Group, it's good news for those of us who live in Canada and the U.S. Here's the complete list of titles, courtesy of Crunchyroll, starting December 16, including:
Accel World
Accel World Infinite Burst
Death Note
K - Season 1
K: Missing Kings
K: Seven Stories (Subtitle Only)
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - Blood Prison
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - The Lost Tower
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - Will of Fire
Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon
Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
One Punch Man Season 1 (Subtitle Only)
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
Sailor Moon R: The Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Vampire Knight
Vampire Knight: Guilty
Crunchyroll notes that the following titles will be available starting December 19:
Hikaru no Go
Inuyasha
Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
Inuyasha the Movie: Fire on Mystic Island
Inuyasha the Movie: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
Inuyasha the Movie: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
"Most titles will be available to the Crunchyroll community in the United States and Canada ," according to a prepared statement, "with the exception of One Punch Man Season 1 of the series will be available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
"Most titles will appear in dubbed and subtitled versions, with the exception of K: Seven Stories and One Punch Man season 1."