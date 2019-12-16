Crunchyroll Gets More Crunchy, Adds DEATH NOTE, VAMPIRE KNIGHT, More

As a devoted film and TV addict who enjoys watching anime as part of a balanced genre diet, I'm glad to hear that Crunchyroll, which already describes itself as "the world's most popular anime brand, is adding to its massive programming offerings this week.

This is all thanks to a a new distribution deal with VIZ Media, and includes Death Note, a selection of Naruto films, and Vampire Knight, which launches today, as well as Inuyasha and Hikaru No Go, which will launch later this week. It's good timing, since the Fall anime simulcast season is wrapping up soon. And who wants to deal with family, friends, and/or loved ones over the holidays without a little anime to defuse tense situations?

While this is not shocking news, since Crunchyroll is the majority owner of VIZ Media Europe Group, it's good news for those of us who live in Canada and the U.S. Here's the complete list of titles, courtesy of Crunchyroll, starting December 16, including:

Accel World

Accel World Infinite Burst

Death Note

K - Season 1

K: Missing Kings

K: Seven Stories (Subtitle Only)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - Blood Prison

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - The Lost Tower

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie - Will of Fire

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon

Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

One Punch Man Season 1 (Subtitle Only)

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

Sailor Moon R: The Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight: Guilty

Crunchyroll notes that the following titles will be available starting December 19:

Hikaru no Go

Inuyasha

Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

Inuyasha the Movie: Fire on Mystic Island

Inuyasha the Movie: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

Inuyasha the Movie: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

"Most titles will be available to the Crunchyroll community in the United States and Canada ," according to a prepared statement, "with the exception of One Punch Man Season 1 of the series will be available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

"Most titles will appear in dubbed and subtitled versions, with the exception of K: Seven Stories and One Punch Man season 1."

