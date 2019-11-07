THE INVISIBLE MAN Gets Scary in First Trailer

Just because no one else can see your ex-boyfriend doesn't mean he's not there.

Especially when he abused you horribly, causing you to flee for your life, and to keep running, even after he reportedly killed himself. This is the premise of The Invisible Man as envisioned by Leigh Whannell, the Saw co-creator (with James Wan) and recent director of the very intense Upgrade.

From the first trailer, it looks as though his new version of The Invisible Man will be a pulse-pounder, following the always-terrific Elisabeth Moss as she battles an evil force that no one else can see. Oliver Jackson-Cohen is the ex-boyfriend; Storm Reid and Aldis Hodge also star.

Check out the trailer below. The film is set for release in theaters on February 28, 2020. (And, as a reminder, in James Whale's exciting adaptation of H.G. Wells' source material, Claude Rains turned into a mass murderer. So, there's that as a precedent for a very nasty villain who becomes invisible.) More information on the film at the official site.