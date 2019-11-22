SHUDDER in December: THE HEAD HUNTER, DEADLY GAMES And a Host of Craven Faves to Cap Off The Year

The Horror-day season continues into December as our friends at Shudder prepare to host a month of yuletide fear. In the gallery below you will find all the releases coming up in December in the U.S. Canada and the UK.

To close out the year, we are proud to bring you the epic, medieval-horror sensation THE HEAD HUNTER (100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), two internationally-acclaimed thrillers TRIVISA (a Hong Kong Film Awards’ Best Film winner) and ISKANDER: SHADOW OF THE RIVER (a binge-worthy crime miniseries set in French Guiana), JOE BOB’S RED CHRISTMAS an all-new The Last Drive-In special, our Unhappy Holidays collection of Christmas terrors (including the U.S. streaming premiere of a cult French favorite), a trio of beloved Wes Craven movies, a Tom Savini documentary and so much more.

Next month there is no shortage of great horror and genre titles, starting with festival circuit sensation The Head Hunter. It didn't play at a lot of festivals but where it did it blew up the audience watching it. It was definitely the envy of many a programmer who wanted to show it at theirs.

As far as festive features are concerned there will be Joe Bob's Red Christmas special on Friday the 13th. Then there was the for a time super rare Deadly Games (a.k.a. 3615 Code Père Noël, Dial Code Santa Claus), the French child in peril holiday film that preceded Home Alone and is many shades darker. If you have not been lucky enough to catch this treasure on the rep cinema circuit you can finally see it on Shudder on December 2nd.

There is also a trio of Wes Craven films coming next month: The People Under the Stairs, The Serpent and the Rainbow and one that I have not seen since I was a teenager Shocker.

Take a look at the gallery below and note when your favorites are coming to Shudder next month.