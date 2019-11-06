Richard Tyson and Harley Wallen Join Naomi Grossman, Vernon Wells and Mel Novak for the The Initiation

Noted actors Richard Tyson (Kindergarten Cop, Black Hawk Down) and Harley Wallen (Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter Lt. Joe Kenda, Eternal Code) join primetime Emmy nominee Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Maria Olsen (I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu) as well as legendary action stars Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death, An Eye for An Eye opposite Chuck Norris) and Vernon Wells (Weird Science, The Road Warrior) for ThunderKnight Entertainment LTD and AEC Studios’ indie horror drama film, The Initiation as profiled in Deadline Hollywood. There is also new artwork for the film.

Professor Daniel Kimmer (Jimmy Drain) of St. Elzears College, has come to terms that his marriage with wife Jaime (Meggie Maddock) is ending. This, combined with the growing epidemic of a scandalous on campus "faculty to student relations" threatens to expose a love affair with one of his own ex student's, the alluring Starr Bramlett (Lauren C. Mayhew).

Daniel uncovers that Starr is a member of a secret society of witches dedicated to promote feminine freedom and remove restrictions that are put upon women via religion and society. Can Daniel save his marriage and career from this pending assault upon the college and his life? Or will a new angel of evil be born....

This film shoots in Denver, Colorado. Monique Candelaria (Breaking Bad), London Grace and the Emmy nominated rapper T.O.N.E.-Z round out the cast.

Drain and Ty M.C. wrote the screenplay. Brian McCulley is the film’s director.

More info at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8547668/?ref_=nv_sr_4?ref_=nv_sr_4