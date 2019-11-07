New AUTOMATION Trailer Suggests Machines Are Definitely Not Your Friends

"He's firing a laser! We don't need that for shipping and receiving!"

A new trailer for Garo Setian's sci-fi thriller/comedy Automation begins on a familiar, if unhappy note, as a slick new robot arrives at a giant warehouse. The robot is a harbinger of massive job loss for dozens and dozens of workers. Pitched as "Robocop Meets Office Space," the official synopsis fills in a few details:

"A workplace robot, AUTO, transforms into a killing machine when he discovers he will be replaced by a more efficient model.

"Garo Setian directed, produced, and edited Automation, and co-wrote alongside Rolfe Kanefsky and Matthew L. Schaffer. The film stars Elissa Dowling (We Are Still Here), Parry Shen (the Hatchet films), genre multi-hyphenate Graham Skipper (director and writer of Sequence Break, actor Almost Human, Re-Animator the Musical), Sarah French and Scream Queen Sadie Katz as office employees thrust into peril by a spiteful robot."

Automation will open in select theaters on November 29 before heading to Blu-Ray and VOD on December 3, via Epic Pictures and DREAD. I like the cheeky tone of the trailer, which you can enjoy below.

