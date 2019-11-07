Morbido Coverage Horror Movies Thrillers Weird Features International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

New AUTOMATION Trailer Suggests Machines Are Definitely Not Your Friends

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
New AUTOMATION Trailer Suggests Machines Are Definitely Not Your Friends

"He's firing a laser! We don't need that for shipping and receiving!"

A new trailer for Garo Setian's sci-fi thriller/comedy Automation begins on a familiar, if unhappy note, as a slick new robot arrives at a giant warehouse. The robot is a harbinger of massive job loss for dozens and dozens of workers. Pitched as "Robocop Meets Office Space," the official synopsis fills in a few details:

"A workplace robot, AUTO, transforms into a killing machine when he discovers he will be replaced by a more efficient model.

"Garo Setian directed, produced, and edited Automation, and co-wrote alongside Rolfe Kanefsky and Matthew L. Schaffer. The film stars Elissa Dowling (We Are Still Here), Parry Shen (the Hatchet films), genre multi-hyphenate Graham Skipper (director and writer of Sequence Break, actor Almost Human, Re-Animator the Musical), Sarah French and Scream Queen Sadie Katz as office employees thrust into peril by a spiteful robot."

Automation will open in select theaters on November 29 before heading to Blu-Ray and VOD on December 3, via Epic Pictures and DREAD. I like the cheeky tone of the trailer, which you can enjoy below.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Elissa DowlingGaro SetianGraham SkipperindieParry Shan
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.