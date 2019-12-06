AUTOMATION: Exclusive Clip, Someone Has a Crush on AUTO
Garo Setian's sci fi comedy Automation came out on Blu-Ray and VOD on Tuesday via Epic Pictures and DREAD. ScreenAnarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today.
In it, Jenny (played by We Are Still Here's Elissa Dowling) looks to be having a smoke break with AUTO. It's mostly cutsie banter between two co-workers. No sign of the scifi chaos we saw in the official trailer. That's still to come.
A workplace robot, AUTO, transforms into a killing machine when he discovers he will be replaced by a more efficient model.Garo Setian directed, produced, and edited Automation, and co-wrote alongside Rolfe Kanefsky and Matthew L. Schaffer. The film stars Elissa Dowling (We Are Still Here), Parry Shen (the Hatchet films), genre multi-hyphenate Graham Skipper (director and writer of Sequence Break, actor Almost Human, Re-Animator the Musical), Sarah French and Scream Queen Sadie Katz as office employees thrust into peril by a spiteful robot.
