AUTOMATION: Exclusive Clip, Someone Has a Crush on AUTO

Garo Setian's sci fi comedy Automation came out on Blu-Ray and VOD on Tuesday via Epic Pictures and DREAD. ScreenAnarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today.

In it, Jenny (played by We Are Still Here's Elissa Dowling) looks to be having a smoke break with AUTO. It's mostly cutsie banter between two co-workers. No sign of the scifi chaos we saw in the official trailer. That's still to come.