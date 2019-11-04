Haunted Horror Never Ends: Ito Junji Tours the Winchester House

Rather unexpectedly, we saw acclaimed actress Helen Mirren star in the horror drama Winchester last year, which explored the famed mansion that is thought to be haunted. Now we can see acclaimed manga author Ito Junji tour the real deal.

The video is not a spook-tacular, or anything like that, but for those of us who have long heard about the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, but haven't been able to see it in person, it's a fascinating look inside the walls, staircases, hidden staircases, hidden rooms, and even more rooms than can be imagined.

Ito's manga works include Tomie and Uzumaki. Created by Crunchyroll, which currently hosts a collection of videos based on his stories, the video dives "into what scares [Ito] the most and the stigma around creating such graphic and scary imagery. ... Also how he's very into the Beach Boys right now."

Watch the 18-minute video below, at your leisure, when you need a little jolt.