Blood Window Coverage Festival Videos Festival Interviews Cult Movies All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

AFI Fest 2019 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Hollywood's Biggest Fest

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

With the demise of LA Film Fest (R.I.P.), AFI Fest now holds the title of solo champion for high profile Los Angeles film festivals. A few things have changed this year -- most notably it's free ticket model -- but one thing that has remained is its consistent super high-quality programming. The festival kicked off last night with the World Premiere of Queen & Slim and with regular programming beginning today, we thought we would point our spotlight on five other features playing throughout the program that may be worth your hard-earned dough. Check them out below.

Corpus Christi

Jan Komasa's story of a juvenile criminal masquerading as a priest has been gaining a lot of momentum in the International Feature Oscar race. As Poland's entry, it follows up on last year's extremely successful Cold War.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsLos Angeles
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.