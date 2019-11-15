AFI Fest 2019 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Hollywood's Biggest Fest
With the demise of LA Film Fest (R.I.P.), AFI Fest now holds the title of solo champion for high profile Los Angeles film festivals. A few things have changed this year -- most notably it's free ticket model -- but one thing that has remained is its consistent super high-quality programming. The festival kicked off last night with the World Premiere of Queen & Slim and with regular programming beginning today, we thought we would point our spotlight on five other features playing throughout the program that may be worth your hard-earned dough. Check them out below.
Corpus Christi
Jan Komasa's story of a juvenile criminal masquerading as a priest has been gaining a lot of momentum in the International Feature Oscar race. As Poland's entry, it follows up on last year's extremely successful Cold War.