Montreal Nouveau Coverage Zombie Movies Hollywood Videos Festival Reviews Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE FARE Trailer: D.C. Hamilton's Mystery Sci Fi Thriller Out in November
Continuing with today`s catchup on upcoming titles from Epic and DREAD we have the trailer from D.C. Hamilton`s The Fare still to share with you as well. Check it out below.
The Fare will have a limited theatrical next month then will be available on Blu-Ray and VOD November 19th from Epic Pictures and DREAD.
D.C. Hamilton’s Hitchcockian festival hit THE FARE, starring Gino Anthony Pesi and Brinna KellyHarris, a world-weary taxi driver, and his fare, Penny, find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever.When a charming woman named Penny (Kelly) climbs into his taxi, Harris (Pesi) finds himself entranced. That is, right up until she disappears from the back seat without a trace. As he desperately tries to make sense of what happened, he resets his meter and is instantly brought back to the moment she first climbed into his cab. He and Penny find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever.THE FARE has screened internationally and took home numerous awards including Special Mention Jury Award at Fantasporto in Portugal and the Director’s Prize at FilmQuest. Called “a beautifully crafted mystery” by Nightmarish Conjurings and "the cult romantic film of 2019" by Starburst Magazine, THE FARE has shades of The Twilight Zone and Hitchcock with a classic noir flare.The sophomore feature from D.C. Hamilton stars Gino Anthony Pesi (Shades of Blue) and screenwriter Brinna Kelly, who reteams with Hamilton following their work on his directorial debut THE MIDNIGHT MAN (2016). Hamilton, Kelly and Pesi produced alongside Kristin Starns.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.