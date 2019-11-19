Exclusive Clip: THE FARE Starts on an Eerie and Forboding Note

Deja-vu is certainly one of the weirder phenomena of the human brain. You're absolutely certain that some moment of your life has happened before, even though you know for a fact that it couldn't have. But what if it had? Science fiction and horror films have certainly found strange ways to explore this feeling to send chills down our spine. And D.C. Hamilton's new film The Fare does just that.

The middle of the desert is a strange place to pick up a taxi fare, as driver Harris is aware, and his passenger Penny seems to know that her destination is also in the weird unknown. But just how unknow, and how many times they've been through this before, is caught in this deja-vu moment of shattered memories. We've got an exclusive clip for you below as the pair begin their first (or is it?) of these odd drives down a lonely desert road. The Fare is now available on Blu-Ray and VOD from Epic Pictures and DREAD.

D.C. Hamilton’s Hitchcockian festival hit The Fare, stars Gino Anthony Pesi as Harris, a world-weary taxi driver, and Brinna Kelly as his fare, Penny, who find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever.

When a charming woman named Penny (Kelly) climbs into his taxi, Harris (Pesi) finds himself entranced. That is, right up until she disappears from the back seat without a trace. As he desperately tries to make sense of what happened, he resets his meter and is instantly brought back to the moment she first climbed into his cab. He and Penny find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever.