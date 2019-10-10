THE BLACK OCTOPUS (El Pulpo Negro): Watch The Sitges Pitchbox Teaser For Argentinian Suspense Miniseries (NSFW)

The Sitges Pitchbox program, a horror-fantasy-sci-fi showcase at the festival, took place last Friday. The upcoming Spanish language miniseries El Pulpo Negro (The Black Octopus) participated in the program and yesterday they released to the public the first teaser for the series.

Set in a dimly lit examination room the body of a woman (Abrakadabra's María Eugenia Rigón) is examined by Gustavo Pardi. Miguel Ángel Solá narrates as Pardi cuts into her and discovers something inside her corpse.

As is most often the case, cadavers are quite naked when an autopsy is performed, and this is also true in this teaser. It is a dark and moody trailer but consider it NSFW due to nudity.

I am very much a fan of the live version of María Eugenia Rigón. She is a lovely person. This deceased version of her is unsettling at best, which is the point. Still, I don't have to like it.

Find the teaser trailer below the announcement.