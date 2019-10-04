SHUDDER And RLJE Film's October iTunes Codes Giveaway

We are back with another iTunes codes giveaway of Shudder and RLJE Films co-releases. With the horror-day season up on us we have a whopper of a giveaway this month.

In October there will be seven co-releases between the two groups, and we will have two iTunes codes packs to give away to two lucky Screen Anarchy readers. You can win codes for all seven (7) films!

To recap, here are the seven titles you can win iTunes codes for. On October 8th they will release GWEN, LAST ONES OUT, THE NIGHTSHIFTER, and RUIN ME. Then one week later they will release THE NOONDAY WITCH, SATAN’S SLAVES, and TERRIFIED on October 15th.

This contest will run through this weekend until midnight PST October 7th so if you win you will have codes in time for the first wave of releases on the 8th.

To enter is simple. Find the answers to our trivia question below then email us here . All correct answer will be entered into a random draw on the 8th. Winners will be notified via e-mail.

Ready?

Pick one title from each wave and tell us where that film had its world premiere.