Short Film LITTLE LAMB An Australian Twist on an Old Fairy Tale

Australian director Heidi Lee Douglas has been making waves for a few years with her shorts film: most recently with the eco-horror Devil Woman, which has been screening at numerous festivals for over a year. But she first came to our attention with her 2014 short Little Lamb.

Loosely based on the old tale of Bluebeard, Douglas sets the story in colonial era Tasmania, with a young woman convict who, out of desparation for freedom, takes a job as a maid on a remote farm, with only the owner for company. And she soon finds out she's in for a horrifying surprise. For Douglas, it was a way to tell a story about the horrors of Australia's colonial past, with shades of female empowerment.

Little Lamb had its US premiere at Fantastic Fest, and became a favourite of the Northern American genre film circuit, and picked up many awards and nominations. It's a powerful tale, working in the vein of Angela Carter in its adaptation of old stories; Douglas finds the connection between Australia's disturbing past and contemporary reflections on the treatment of women.

Douglas is currently attached to direct Vizpoets’ domestic violence horror feature The Oppression, currently in financing, and is collaborating with Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien on their whip-smart fashion horror Boutique Vixens.

Omeleto channel has now released Little Lamb for your viewing enjoyment. Watch below or directly on the Omeleto channel.