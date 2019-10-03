PORTALS Trailer: Latest Anthology from the V/H/S Crew Has a Cosmic Twist

The first trailer and poster have premiere for the latest genre-bending scifi/horror anthology by the creators of the V/H/S series called Portals. Created by Chris White, segments are set around a series of worldwide blackouts -- after which millions of mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across the planet. While many flee from the sentient objects, some people are drawn toward -- and into -- them with horrifying consequences.

Portals is having its World Premiere at Beyond Fest this Friday, October 4, at Hollywood's famed Egyptian Theatre (tickets are FREE, available at the Egyptian Theatre box office one hour before showtime; 2 tix per person max).

Following the event, Screen Media will release Portals on VOD platforms and limited theaters on October 25.

Directors include Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S/2), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us) and Liam O'Donnell (Beyond Skyline).

Portals stars Neil Hopkins ("Lost"), Deanna Russo (Burning Love, Knight Rider), Gretchen Lodge (Lovely Molly), Natacha Gott (After the Dark), Phet Mahathongdy (Skyline), Ptolemy Slocum ("Westworld"), and Salvita Decorte (The Night Comes For Us).

Check out the trailer below: