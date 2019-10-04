Friday One Sheet: BURNING CANE

This handsome piece of key art for American indie picture, the Louisiana set Burning Cane, evokes the posters for a hit from a similar region of the US from a few years ago, Beasts of the Southern Wild. Clearly, it is wearing its laurels on its sleeve via a triple Tribeca win.

With its muted colour palette, and canted viewing angle, it also signals 'drama with a bit of sadness.'

But I do like how it uses text and typesetting to fill up the open spaces, without overly cluttering the picture. The credit block and the Variety pull-quote do have a natural fit, without overly marring the out in nature that the image is going for. Capturing the feeling of the film in a singular eye catching image is more than many movie posters accomplish.