New York Film Fest Coverage Manga Fantasy Movies Comedies Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: BURNING CANE

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Sign-In to Vote
Friday One Sheet: BURNING CANE

This handsome piece of key art for American indie picture, the Louisiana set Burning Cane, evokes the posters for a hit from a similar region of the US from a few years ago, Beasts of the Southern Wild. Clearly, it is wearing its laurels on its sleeve via a triple Tribeca win.

With its muted colour palette, and canted viewing angle, it also signals 'drama with a bit of sadness.'

But I do like how it uses text and typesetting to fill up the open spaces, without overly cluttering the picture. The credit block and the Variety pull-quote do have a natural fit, without overly marring the out in nature that the image is going for. Capturing the feeling of the film in a singular eye catching image is more than many movie posters accomplish.

burning_cane_FRIDAYONESHEET.jpg

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Burning CaneFriday One SheetKey ArtPosterTribeca 2019Phillip YoumansWendell PierceKaren Kaia LiversDominique McClellanBraelyn Kelly
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.