TOMB RAIDER: English Thriller Auteur Ben Wheatley to Direct Alicia Vikander in Sequel

Tomb Raider sequel just got very interesting. Very interesting indeed. Alicia Vikander reprising her role aside, Kill List, A Field in England, High-Rise and Free Fire) has been hired to direct the sequel. Well now. Thesequel just got very interesting. Very interesting indeed. Alicia Vikander reprising her role aside, Deadline is reporting that British horror auteur Ben Wheatley (and) has been hired to direct the sequel.

Known by and large for directing small and edgy thrillers and horrors with bleak humor this would mark Wheatley's first forray into big budget tentpole spectacle. Not that we question whether he can do it, it just seems to go against the brand that we have come to love since his feature film debut in 2009, Down Terrace.

Apart from that more good news is that Wheatley's frequent writer Amy Jump is on board to pen the script. Perhaps it was the gunplay in Free Fire or their next project Freak Shift, a movie about a band of misfits hunt down and kill underground, nocturnal monsters, that prompted the studio MGM to hire them. Either way anything from the proven dynamic duo is welcome from us here at Screen Anarchy.

Production will begin next year and MGM has set a release date of March 19, 2021.