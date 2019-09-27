ROGUE WARFARE Exclusive Clip: International Military Action Flick Out on October 4th

If modern military action flicks are your jam then keep an eye out for Mike Gunther's Rogue Warfare. Saban Films is releasing it in cinemas, On Demand and Digital on October 4th.

Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. It gives you enough of a taste, an idea of the action inside.

A deadly underground terrorist network is on the rise in the Middle East. To take out this new threat, an international team of highly trained special ops soldiers are assembled for a dangerous covert mission in Afghanistan.

Rogue Warfare will be in U.S. cinemas, On Demand and Digital on October 4, 2019. The military action flick stars Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike McKee, Essam Ferris, with Chris Mulkey and Stephen Lang