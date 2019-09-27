RELEASE Trailer: Edward Varnie's Domestic Violence Indie Releases October 4

Global Digital Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to Edward Varnie's domestic violence drama, Release.

The harrowing film centers around a young woman trapped in an abusive marriage who is rescued by her estranged sister. Forced to reconnect with the family she abandoned, Rosalinda (Jackie Renee Robinson) soon discovers she has exchanged one abusive situation for another and must decide whether to acquiesce and let others control her or to finally claim autonomy of her own life.

The film was co-written by Varnie and Graham Waldrop. Both filmmakers also produced alongside Alexa Reass. It stars Jackie Renee Robinson (Fare), Lauren Karaman ("What Remains"), Adam Kallal, Pedro Nicanor, Alicia Ester, Antonio De Graffenreaidt, Daniel Collins and J.R. Adduci.

Global Digital Releasing will launch the film in North America across multiple digital platforms beginning next Friday, October 4. This initial release will expand, over the coming months, making the film available on the following platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Prime Video, and many others.

Check out the film's official trailer below: