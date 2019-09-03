Venice Coverage Festival Reviews Cult Movies Movie Posters Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
ONCE UPON A TIME IN DEADWOOD Exclusive: Robert Bronzi Returns to The Wild West in New Western
Here at Screen Anarchy we get to debut to lucky people the new key art and trailer for Once Upon A Time In Deadwood starring Robert Bronzi, the Hungarian actor and dead ringer for Charles Bronson.
This new western reunites Bronzi with director Rene Perez who also directed him in Death Kiss and From Hell to The Wild West. Perez wrote the screenplay with Jeff Miller.
Once Upon A Time In Deadwood will be out on digital on October 1st and on DVD on November 19th. You will find the trailer and some stills below. Enjoy!
New artwork and a trailer have been released for ONCE UPON A TIME IN DEADWOOD, the new revenge western feature starring Robert Bronzi (recent hit DEATH KISS) and Michael Pare (STREETS OF FIRE) that comes out October 1st in the U.S.ONCE UPON A TIME IN DEADWOOD concerns a notorious gunslinger who is slipped a slow-acting poison by an heiress and told he has three days to track down and rescue her sister, who has been kidnapped by a band of hoodlums and holds the antidote. Rene Perez directs from his screenplay, with Jeff Miller (THE TOYBOX) also contributing.Bronzi plays the gunslinger. Pare plays the main villain. The cast is rounded out with Karin Brauns (PLAYING WITH DOLLS series), Lauren Compton (CLOWNTOWN), actor-model Chris Matteis, J.D. Angstadt, Jose Varela Garcia, Justin Hawkins, Tony Jackson, and Sierra Sherbundy.The movie was filmed in California as well as in Western Leone, near Almeria, Spain, site of much of the filming of the famous Sergio Leone/Charles Bronson western ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST.Miller (who produced the recent DEATH KISS, which Perez directed, as well as the recent thriller THE RUSSIAN BRIDE) is producing with Ronnie D. Lee (THE TOYBOX, OUIJA HOUSE) through their companies Millman Productions and Ron Lee Productions, respectively.“If you liked DEATH KISS, you'll love Bronzi again delivering his brand of justice," says Miller. "We filmed at recognizable locations where Bronson stood 50 years ago on the classic ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST, and I can't wait for fans to check out this latest chapter in our series of films with Bronzi."ONCE UPON A TIME IN DEADWOOD comes out in the U.S. on October 1st on digital and on November 19th on dvd. Uncork'd Entertainment is handling distribution in North America and international sales.
