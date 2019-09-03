ONCE UPON A TIME IN DEADWOOD Exclusive: Robert Bronzi Returns to The Wild West in New Western

Here at Screen Anarchy we get to debut to lucky people the new key art and trailer for Once Upon A Time In Deadwood starring Robert Bronzi, the Hungarian actor and dead ringer for Charles Bronson.

This new western reunites Bronzi with director Rene Perez who also directed him in Death Kiss and From Hell to The Wild West. Perez wrote the screenplay with Jeff Miller.

Once Upon A Time In Deadwood will be out on digital on October 1st and on DVD on November 19th. You will find the trailer and some stills below. Enjoy!