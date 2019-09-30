Now in IMAX: China Summits Everest in THE CLIMBERS

Ahead of its release in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, October 4, Daniel Lee's The Climbers opens today in IMAX engagements.

On another very hot day locally, this sounds incredibly cool: Wu Jing and Zhang Ziyi star, with Jackie Chan making a "guest appearance," in the story of "the first Chinese climbers to summit Mount Everest" and the first ever to make the attempt on the most challenging side of the mountain.

Tsui Hark produced; director Daniel Lee previously made Three Kingdoms and 14 Blades. Check out the trailer below; more information is available at the official site of distributor Well Go USA.