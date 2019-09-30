New documentary OBJECTOR will world premiere as Spotlight Centerpiece at Hot Springs Doc Fest

The new feature documentary OBJECTOR, directed by Molly Stuart, will make its World Premiere as the "Spotlight Centerpiece Film" at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival on October 24th.

Like all Israeli youth, Atalya is obligated to become a soldier. Unlike most, she questions the practices of her country’s military and becomes determined to challenge this rite of passage. Despite her family’s wishes, she refuses military duty and is imprisoned for her dissent.

Says Stuart: "The young people in OBJECTOR are courageous yet ordinary—they ask us to consider how the machinery of power in society operates and what would happen if we pulled our own lever, however small, in the direction of dignity for everyone. My hope is that their acts of civil disobedience can be a stimulus for all of us, no matter what injustice we are facing, to act boldly on our collective visions of liberation."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Molly Stuart was a 2018 Women Peace and Security Fellow and a 2019 resident with SFFILM. While earning an MFA in Cinema at San Francisco State University, Molly won the Bill Nichols Excellence in Cinema Award, the Canon Best in Show Award, the Spotlight on Women in Film Award, and the Barbara Hammer Award. She has also won several film festival awards including Best Documentary Short, Best Short, and Best Young Women Storyteller Award.

Read more about OBJECTOR at www.objectorfilm. com.