IFC Films Unlimited Starts Streaming in Canada

Streaming service IFC Films Unlimited, which showcases indie titles from genre label IFC Midnight, as well as IFC Films and Sundance Selects, launches today in Canada.

As Deadline explains, the subscription video on demand service has been available in the U.S. since May, offering more than 400 films. IFC Films Unlimited is now available via the Apple TV app; previously it was available via Amazon's Prime Video Channels service.

We are experiencing an influx of new streaming channels; what I like most about them is the free trial offers (IFC Films Unlimited offers a 7-day free trial), the price ($7.99 monthly), and the ability to cancel if you find that it no longer fits your needs and/or budget. As a freelance writer with often variable income and expenses. the latter is the most important point for me!

What's available on the service? The latest additions include the thriller A Lonely Place to Die and Werner Herzog's doc Cave of Forgotten Dreams; the most popular currently is The Babadook.

What makes it more enticing for our friends in Canada is this, per the announcement: "Customers in Canada will be able to watch The Truth immediately following its theatrical run, which demonstrates our commitment to making our films available to fans as soon as possible, whenever possible." The Truth is the latest from director Kore-eda Hirokazu, and the pattern that is set is what will transpire in the future for "most" of the company's films in Canada: theatrical first, then IFC Films Unlimited.

So, sounds like a good deal, and I will definitely be checking the service out further.



