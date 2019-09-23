HIPSTERS, GANGSTERS, ALIENS AND GEEKS Teaser: Richard Elfman's Brand of Gonzo Cinema on Full Display

We are playing a bit of catch up here. Multi-hyphanite Richard Elfman was kind enough to remind me that the teaser for his new film Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks came out last week.

It is every bit as weird, wonderful, crazy, and bonkers as you expect it to be. It is such a wonderful and gonzo reflection of the man himself. On a bit of a sad note Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks contains one of the final roles of Verne Troyer, who passed away in 2018.

Out-of-work actor stumbles upon key to the universe, is drawn into intergalactic war between clowns and aliens.

Elfman also revealed this past weekend that Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks will have its world premiere at the end of October. Because the festival has not made a formal announcement of their lineup yet I won't say anything out loud but it's where I first met Elfman and it will be a wonderful reunión familiar.