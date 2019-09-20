FEAR MACHINE: UK Horror Anthology TV Series in The Works From Grimmfest And Green Acre Films

As Grimmfest prepares to infest Manchester, England once again the festival has announced that they will work with production company Greenacre Films to create a horror anthology TV series called Fear Machine.

Fear Machine will be UK centric, but the UK's long history of horror has had global appeal. From the writings of authors like M.R. James, through Hammer's irreplacable contributions in film and culture to contemporary creators like Wheatley and Wright, horror's British Invasion has been going on for decades.

The typical UK show model suggests that the series may only be half a dozen hour long episodes per season but every opportunity for more horror, and a stage for the UK to show its horror fortitude is a welcome one. Hopefully global streaming services take notice and will pick up Fear Machine once it's done.