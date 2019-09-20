FEAR MACHINE: UK Horror Anthology TV Series in The Works From Grimmfest And Green Acre Films
As Grimmfest prepares to infest Manchester, England once again the festival has announced that they will work with production company Greenacre Films to create a horror anthology TV series called Fear Machine.
Fear Machine will be UK centric, but the UK's long history of horror has had global appeal. From the writings of authors like M.R. James, through Hammer's irreplacable contributions in film and culture to contemporary creators like Wheatley and Wright, horror's British Invasion has been going on for decades.
The typical UK show model suggests that the series may only be half a dozen hour long episodes per season but every opportunity for more horror, and a stage for the UK to show its horror fortitude is a welcome one. Hopefully global streaming services take notice and will pick up Fear Machine once it's done.
Grimmfest, one of the World's leading horror movie festivals has joined forces with UK production company Greenacre Films to develop and produce a new UK centric horror anthology TV series. FEAR MACHINE will showcase contemporary British tales of horror which will appeal to a broad audience as well the modern horror fan.Grimmfest director Simeon Halligan says; "Horror is more popular than ever, with plenty of Film and TV content coming from North America, but in the Sixties and Seventies, it was the UK who dominated the horror scene with companies like Hammer - we feel it's time British horror was back in the limelight.'The producers aim to showcase the best of UK talent in the genre, by presenting a series of hour-long films that will encompass suspense, horror, mystery and the super natural. Nadine Marsh-Edwards see this as "a unique opportunity to explore new ways to comment on the human condition while being entertaining and downright scary."Greenacre Films is an independent production company founded by award-winning producers Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks, who are currently working with some of the UK's leading writing talent and they see this as an exciting partnership that will bring together the best Horror talent from the worlds of film and television.Grimmfest has become one of the most respected horror genre film festivals, taking place every year in Manchester UK; it was recently voted one of the '30 best genre film festivals in the World' by Movie Maker magazine. This year’s festival takes place at the Odeon Great Northern in Manchester, with over 40 movie premieres and an array of guests including UK comedian Johnny Vegas and actress Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis from the Walking dead).More info at www.grimmfest.com
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.