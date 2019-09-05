“Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension” is going to debut on Kartridge

5th Planet Games A/S (OAX: FIVEPG) today announced the official launch of the highly awaited sequel Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension. In addition, 5th Planet Games also announced that the game will debut on Kartridge, Kongregate’s new PC gaming platform, where it will be exclusively available for one month. On September 30th, 5th Planet Games will launch the mobile version of Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension on Google Play and the Apple App Store.



Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension is now available, for free, at: https://www.kartridge.com/games/5thPlanetGames/dawn-of-the-dragons-ascension



“It’s great to be able to deliver the promised sequel to such a legendary RPG (Role Playing Game) as Dawn of the Dragons,” says Henrik Nielsen, CEO of 5th Planet Games. “Kartridge is a great fit for Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension, while also providing the platform with an amazing exclusive as it continues to grow.”



“We are proud to offer Kartridge’s audience exclusive access to some of the hottest games available,” said Josh Larson, Chief Business Officer of Kongregate. “Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension has a huge built-in fan base and we can’t wait for gamers from around the world to jump back into the world of this amazing RPG, exclusively on Kartridge.”



Kongregate is a cross-platform game publisher, web gaming destination, and the owner of the Kartridge PC gaming platform. Together, Kartridge, a downloadable PC gaming platform, and Kongregate.com feature thousands of free and premium games played by millions of gamers per month.



Dawn of the Dragons: Ascension is a strategic, grid based, combat RPG with a rich narrative and a focus on Guilds. It follows the style and gameplay of the original Dawn of the Dragons game, which was launched in 2010 and has since thrilled thousands of loyal players. As a community-based game, the original Dawn of the Dragons has succeeded in retaining a dedicated userbase who are willing to come back again and again.